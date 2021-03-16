Praise to Bedtime During a Pandemic

Ode to lavender lotion,

to the Alice in Wonderland recorded

forty years ago,

to my son’s drooping eyelids,

my computer’s backlit keys,

my tapping fingers

tempted by the time

of the “Mock Turtle’s Song.”

Ode to the book whispering from my bedside table,

loaned to me by a friend twenty years

deep in her novel.

Ode to the life of Penelope Fitzgerald,

who rocketed out of Oxford

only to mire in a bookshop,

a sinking barge, the chaos

of three kids to raise,

a husband at the pub.

Who at sixty-three

landed a Booker Prize.

Ode to days, months, years

dropped down the rabbit’s hole.

Ode to a city boy who weaves

a lullaby of Alice,

sirens, and his mother’s

muttering her pages complete

before the day, like a tattered sail,

drifts away on the tide.