Member Directory
Jessica Bacal directs The Narratives Project at Smith College and lives with her family in Northampton, MA. Her new book is called The Rejection That Changed My Life (Penguin Random House).
Holly Jean is an environmentalist by trade who turned to writing when the colic of her first born brought her to the brink of collapse. Writing became the buoy she clung to for self-recognition and resulted in her memoir 17 & 17 years: An International Journey of Finding Community and Coming Home. Primarily set in Paris, Portugal and Barcelona, Holly explores the exhausting, thrilling, messy and adventure filled discovery that love, coming of age and motherhood demands. Find her at http://www.believeinbecause.com
Rachel is a queer teacher, writer, organizer, healer, partner, friend, and mama, living in Chicago. Her writing, mostly essays and memoir, is fueled by her commitment to justice and her desire to understand what makes us fully human. Her work has appeared in multiple venues, including Guernica, Yes! Magazine, Pigeon Pages, Schools: Studies in Education, Organizing Upgrade, and the anthology Nasty Women and Bad Hombres: Historical Reflections on the 2016 Presidential Election. She loves living in big cities, is calmest near the water, and thrives when in community with other troublemakers and shapeshifters.
Music fans around the world have come to know Renee & Jeremy for their hush whisper-folk covers of classic pop and rock songs. Solo artists in their own right, Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback (also the original bassist of cult grunge band, Brad) combine as R&J to create a flavor of low harmony all their own... But what some don't realize is that the duo actually first came together to make lullabies for kids and families.
Their new record, Whole Lotta Love promises to dive even deeper into their gift for intimate riffs on iconic songs.
Jade is a writer and radical educator. She works in memoir and her personal essays have been published across an array of online literary journals, and in print with Slice Magazine and Seal Press. She’s been awarded the Slice Literary Conference Bridging the Gap award, a Disquiet Literary Conference fellowship, and she is a Hertog Fellow. As an educator, she is very good at being continually wowed by her students and their words on the page. Though she has ties to many countries, she has always made her home in Brooklyn, New York. Find her on Instagram @jade_m_sv.
Ro’s passion lies in capturing the strange + the beautiful moments that can be found in everyday experiences. She is a spontaneous shooter, a storyteller inspired by simple moments and movements that can be incredibly revealing and evoking.
Ro's photographs have been featured in VOGUE, NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE, BIG, CAPRICIOUS, MARTHA STEWART, NEW YORK MAGAZINE, THECUT, HARPERS BIZARRE, HOUR DETROIT, MASS APPEAL, NYLON, TOKION and more
Leslie Lindsay's writing and photography been featured in various online and in-print literary journals, most recently Psychology Today and Brushfire Arts & Literature. Her memoir, focusing on similar themes, is currently on submission with Catalyst Literary Management. She is the author of Speaking of Apraxia: A Parents' Guide to Childhood Apraxia of Speech (Woodbine House, 2020), and interviews bestselling and debut authors weekly at http://www.leslielindsay.com|Always with a Book.
Megan Hanlon is a work-at-home-mom and former journalist who grew up in Texas. She now resides in Ohio with her husband, two children, and a disobedient Boston terrier. Read more at http://sugar-pig.blogspot.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter at @sugarpigblog.
Domenica Ruta is the New York Times Bestselling author of With or Without You, a toxic mother memoir, and Last Day, a speculative novel that celebrates the end of the world every year. She lives in New York City with her family. Follow her @domenicaruta on Instagram or @domenicamary on Twitter.