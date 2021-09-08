Breathing Lessons

My mother died of a lung disease,

one that stalked her

all my life.

In kindergarten, I was pulled from class, taken

to the hospital, where my mother’s lung

collapsed.

It was too noisy. There were people everywhere.

A man in a coat with a stethoscope said,

“You may lose her.”

And we did, nearly forty years later,

her lungs like well-worn love boats

finally filling with water.

For the most part, she swam.

For the most part, I became a submarine

while my mother moored familiar

to the horizon inside of her.

That was her love gift to me.

Now, lungs the world over are filling

and even Earth, her breath is failing.

We’re all flailing, waving, drowning.

In seas like this, one would be forgiven

for dreams of sinking, drifting

down dark

dropping anchor.

But I have two children.

One would be in kindergarten,

if such things were open.

Times like these demand transfiguration.

So we mothers become wild mermaids, abandon

submarine notions–

remember what water is for.

We heed our own sirens/our own vast horizons

sprout gills

when we hit

the sea floor.