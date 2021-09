About the Author

Tyler Cohen

Tyler Cohen (She/They) is a cartoonist who likes to mix autobiography and surrealism. Her book, Primahood: Magenta, won the 2017 Bisexual Book Award for Graphic Memoir. Tyler’s work has also appeared online at PEN Illustrated and MuthaMagazine.com, and in print in numerous anthologies, including the Eisner Award-winning Drawing Power and Ignatz Award-winning Qu33r. They are a lecturer in Comic Studies at San Francisco State University.