Alva Kims from Cameroon Asks a Question

The girl poses in front of silk flowers,

gold buttons on her overalls,

butterfly barrettes in her afro puffs.

Lovely daughter for adoption,

says the caption.

She looks like someone’s

loved daughter.

DM if interested.

I am and so I do,

and the girl is in Cameroon.

Im giving her up

for adoption because

I can’t take proper care

of her since the father

abandoned me.

We are not able to adopt internationally,

I’m afraid, I reply, wishing them luck.

My wishes are a dead fish.

Afraid? she says.

Why?

It’s easy to list my fears,

the soundtrack of my life.

That my only child will remain so

that my cancer will return

or sink its talons into someone I love

that I’m secretly a three-eyed fish

or a dull stone

that the strength of my wanting

will break the world

that war will roost in our sunny city

and we’ll deserve it

that I’m the only employee

who slacks off.

But she asked why, not of what,

and there I’m stymied.

Is it all just evolutionary math?

Adrenaline and cortisol

warning of tigers real and imagined,

some rooted impulse to stay alive

in this world of genocide and traffic

tumors and lost passwords

tyrants and keto diets.

A hearty why to any of it,

but here we are.

Say the mother is a scammer.

Adoption is a suspension

bridge between the first and third worlds,

the architecture easy to criticize

if you don’t have to cross it.

Say the mother is a scammer,

the girl someone else’s baby,

and she just needs the money.

Because a man really did leave her.

Because there’s no good work to be found,

even for men, because look over there

at America, all bikinis and big talk.

Because why shouldn’t she have a little

something for herself.

The French and British took what they wanted,

the Black children farm cocoa beans.

Why not set up a PayPal.

The difference between scam and reality

is the shortest bridge. I begrudge no one

and everyone. We’re all caught

in the same shimmering net.

I know it’s the net we should worship,

not a sky we’ll never see.

My wishes are a writhing fish.

