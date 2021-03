Why he is not my little boy

Too tall.

Born too late, too old.



His eyes—lakes of day

not brown like mine.



He sings too high too loud

in a language I don’t



speak. He likes basketball

when I throw for him



watering the garden

when I hold the hose—



Dad says Smile!

but he doesn’t look.



I wish he were my boy. I want

to believe that in his song



he wishes he were too.