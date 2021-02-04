Questions Without Good Answers: A Comic

Citations

About the Author

Cara Gormally

Cara Gormally is a biology professor who draws comics to make science relevant to everyday life. She teaches at Gallaudet University. She lives in the DC metro area with her favorite mammals: her partner, poodle, an extra-large cat, and a very curious preschooler. Her autobiographical science story comics have recently appeared on Medium’s Spiralbound and at Popula, among other places. See more of her comics on Instagram and at caragormally.com. She’s currently working on a longform comic piece about the science and technology of making babies.