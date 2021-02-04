Comics
Published on February 4th, 2021 | by Cara Gormally0
Questions Without Good Answers: A Comic
Citations
- Sak R. 2020. Preschoolers’ difficult questions and their teachers’ responses. Early Childhood Education Journal.
- Ronfard S., Zambrana I.M., Hermansen T.K., Kelemen D. 2018. Question-asking in childhood: a review of the literature and a framework for understanding its development. Developmental Review 49: 101-120.
- Corriveau K.H., Kurkul K.E. 2014. “Why does rain fall?” Children prefer to learn from an informant who uses noncircular explanations. Child Development 85(5): 1827-1835.
- Corriveau K.H., Harris P.L. 2009. Preschoolers continue to trust a more accurate informant 1 week after exposure to accuracy information. Developmental Science 12(1): 188-193.
- Birch S.A.T., Vauthier S.A., Bloom P. 2008. Three- and four-year-olds spontaneously use others’ past performance to guide their learning. Cognition 107: 1018-1034.
- Koenig M.A., Clement F., Harris P.L. 2004. Trust in testimony: children’s use of true and false statements. Psychological Science 15: 694-698.
- Crowley K., Jacobs M. 2002. Building islands of expertise in everyday family activity. In: Leinhardt G., Crowley K., Knutson K. Learning Conversations in Museums. 2002. Mahwah, NJ: Lawrence Erlbaum Associates.
- Chouinard M.M. 2007. Children’s questions: a mechanism for cognitive development (monograph). Serial no: 286. Society for Research in Child Development 72(1): 1-126.
- Direct quote from: Sak R. 2020. Preschoolers’ difficult questions and their teachers’ responses. Early Childhood Education Journal. Idea from: Olsson L.M. 2013. Taking children’s questions seriously: the need for creative thought. Global Studies of Childhood 3(3): 230-253.