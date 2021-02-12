My Pandemic Valentine Baby: A Comic

About the Author

Jillian Dickson

Jillian Dickson is an internationally exhibited artist and an Arts Educator ,Her work has been exhibited throughout the United States, including: Swarm Gallery in Oakland California, Thinkspace Gallery in Culver City, California, Antler Gallery in Portland, Oregon, and the Urban Institute of Contemporary Art in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and internationally at ArtVenice project and in the Drawing Now Exhibition held at the Louvre in Paris. Jillian’s art has been included in publications such as, “The international Drawing Annual”, “Hi-Fructos” and “Juxtapoz.”