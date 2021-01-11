Helicopter Moms, It's Time to Fly Away - Mutha Magazine

Comics

Published on January 11th, 2021 | by Phoebe Cohen

0

Helicopter Moms, It’s Time to Fly Away

Tags: , , , , , ,


About the Author

Phoebe Cohen

Phoebe Cohen has walked many paths in life including living in the Gobi Desert as a Peace Corps Volunteer and working as a paramedic in several states. Her hardest job by far, however, is being a single mother to her beautiful son. She is hoping, through her comic strips, to send a message to other single parents that they are not alone in this world. Cohen’s work has been featured on Graphic Medicine and BorderX. She regularly posts her work on her website Merry Misandrist. Cohen is a part-time cartoonist and current nursing student. She has been known to go for up to five hours without drinking coffee.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We love comments, feedback and critique but mean or snarky comments will not be published. MUTHA moderates ALL comments, and we're a volunteer org, and that means they can be slow to post--please do not try and repost a comment unless it's been more than several days, we will get to it.
 

Back to Top ↑

© 2013-2016 Mutha Magazine



Back to Top ↑