About the Author

Robyn Jordan

Robyn Jordan is a cartoonist and illustrator who makes mini-comics and journalistic comics essays. She lives in Seattle with her partner, and is a member of the (mostly) queer art/comics collective THE HAND. She leads all-ages workshops, and teaches art in a public school. She serves on the board of Short Run, a comics and arts festival founded and organized by women. robynjordan.com