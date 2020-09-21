Pandemic Poetry: Leonore Wilson on ‘Palm Sunday’

No railing of the old pier to hold,

no church with its elaborate white arch to enter,

the shops are closed, we’ve turned the radio off and on,

the virus like beaten leather or the shaking

of an empty caboose so we press the cold glass window

against our cheeks as we drive and drive

as if to find a few kids at the park, swinging

on the monkey bars, or men standing in loose

knots eating persimmons, but like a swarm of bottle

flies on a horse’s pupil, we shake our heads,

it is that annoying this sudden isolation; why turn the key,

why bring the engine up, we can’t even have a picnic

under the city’s shadowy nest of red madrones

and hear the valley quail, blessed

echo in the canyons; no we cannot kick the shallow

river into place, or fish for ordinary

trout, the sites have been yellow taped, burning

with a dangerous beauty, every cell of our body

is not used to this, grief like a dog that can bark

for days; brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers,

disconnected from life, under sterile sheets,

losing purpose, breath by breath like when rats

begin to drum, the awful pestilence then the strictest

profiles of the dead under the ventilators we believed

were shamans, priests assuaging our sins, our fears;

oh that slick predator that drinks up the lungs,

that makes us weep for mercy, So will we drive this road again

which one of us like a beat up scarecrow, mask faced,

not speaking a word, forehead hot as the Mother Pacific

in July, salt crusted, pricking the deep magnets of nostalgia.