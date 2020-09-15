PANDEMIC POETRY: Dana Salvador’s “Two-week quarantine”

(March 2020)

When we returned from Spain in darkness,

the ornamental flowering pear trees hadn’t yet bud.

We took our temperatures and watched from behind

curtains as white blossoms slowly filled the branches

and waited for signs of illness. A cough could produce

panic—a tightness in my chest a symptom or anxiety?

We took our temperatures and waved

to the neighbors who walked by. We peered

at the cars slowly passing and made up stories

about where they’d been, what they’d done.

We took our temperatures and watched

the white petals shake themselves free,

gathering on the empty street. We took

our temperatures. Eventually, heart-shaped

leaves emerged on expecting branches. At night,

we wandered out in front of our house,

too responsible to venture further. The air

a magical chill against our skin. The stars

still welcomed us, and the moon spread

her light along our foreheads like a cool hand,

a mother hovering over her children.

(Photo by Frank Luca on Unsplash)