I Just Sent My Son Back To School

About the Author

Phoebe Cohen

Phoebe Cohen has walked many paths in life including living in the Gobi Desert as a Peace Corps Volunteer and working as a paramedic in several states. Her hardest job by far, however, is being a single mother to her beautiful son. She is hoping, through her comic strips, to send a message to other single parents that they are not alone in this world. Cohen’s work has been featured on Graphic Medicine and BorderX. She regularly posts her work on her website Merry Misandrist. Cohen is a part-time cartoonist and current nursing student. She has been known to go for up to five hours without drinking coffee.