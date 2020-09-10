Having It All

About the Author

Lisa Nowlain

Lisa Nowlain has been a librarian on both coasts for five years, and mother for two. She has published comics in the librarian world in blogs, magazines, and a national advertising campaign. She has shown her fine art at galleries in Oakland and Nevada City, CA, and has taught art to children in the US, Scotland, and Laos as a Fulbright Scholar. She grew up in the Bay Area eating Swedish pancakes and hiking, and now lives in rural California, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, eating Swedish pancakes and hiking.