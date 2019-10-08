Moms' Support Groups Discriminate Against Poor Moms: A Comic - Mutha Magazine

Phoebe Cohen has walked many paths in life including living in the middle of the Gobi desert as a Peace Corps volunteer and working as a paramedic in several states. Her hardest job by far, however, is being a single mother to her beautiful son. She is hoping, through her comic strips, to send a message to other single parents and parents with autistic children that they are not alone in this world. Not by a long shot. Cohen’s work has been featured on Graphic Medicine and she regularly posts her work about being a paramedic on her website “The Overcaffeinated Medic.” Cohen is also developing a webcomic about her experiences as a single mother, tentatively titled “So Very Tired,” which is due to come out this summer in 2019.
Ughhh that chipper, condescending “Nope! This will be your time Mommy!” Seen that so many times. There’s not much compassion or room for discussion there.
This is perfect.