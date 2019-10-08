Moms' Support Groups Discriminate Against Poor Moms: A Comic - Mutha Magazine

Comics

Published on October 8th, 2019 | by Phoebe Cohen

Moms’ Support Groups Discriminate Against Poor Moms: A Comic

Phoebe Cohen has walked many paths in life including living in the middle of the Gobi desert as a Peace Corps volunteer and working as a paramedic in several states. Her hardest job by far, however, is being a single mother to her beautiful son. She is hoping, through her comic strips, to send a message to other single parents and parents with autistic children that they are not alone in this world. Not by a long shot. Cohen’s work has been featured on Graphic Medicine and she regularly posts her work about being a paramedic on her website “The Overcaffeinated Medic.” Cohen is also developing a webcomic about her experiences as a single mother, tentatively titled “So Very Tired,” which is due to come out this summer in 2019.


One Response to Moms’ Support Groups Discriminate Against Poor Moms: A Comic

  1. Avatar Kaitlin says:
    October 9, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Ughhh that chipper, condescending “Nope! This will be your time Mommy!” Seen that so many times. There’s not much compassion or room for discussion there.
    This is perfect.

