What is Kindness?

“I tried setting boundaries. When they weren’t respected, I ended some relationships.”

About the Author

Kaitlin Walker & Kerry Vineberg

Kaitlin and Kerry met while studying literature at UC Santa Barbara’s College of Creative Studies and have been friends ever since. This is their first story project together. Kaitlin homeschools her two kids and blogs at seedlingsong.com about unschooling, neurodiversity, and books. She had her first child while getting a PhD in English. Kerry draws and writes in San Francisco. She’s passionate about storytelling, personality theory, and environmental conservation. More of her work can be found at www.causecomics.com.