Pam Wye

Pam Wye is finishing up a graphic history of the 150-year-old St. Benedict’s Prep, an all-boys independent high school in Newark, NJ where she’s taught Art for 16 years. She has contributed many political cartoons to her local Indivisible Group, NJ11th For Change. She continues to add chapters to her work-in-progress graphic memoir, “Water I’ve Loved.” She posts drawings regularly to Instagram @pamwye