SAHM: In Three Poems

“Identity”

I have to decide

if I am the type of mom

who waits ‘til bedtime

and secretly reads the texts

between my son and his dad.

“Reality”

You surprise yourself

with the things you say aloud

as a parent, like,

“Stop smelling the bath water,”

or, “You have broken my heart.”

“SAHM”

I had a job on

purpose, and a baby on

accident. I lost

two babies on accident.

I lost my job on purpose.