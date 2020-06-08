Black Lives Matter

BLACK LIVES MATTER

June 8th, 2020 | by Ezra Stone

We at Mutha Magazine stand with the Movement for Black Lives: with black folks, black families, black writers and artists,


Milk

When the Monsters Live in Mom’s Closet

August 31st, 2020 | by Lauren Tanabe

After months of attempting every contortion that existed in the space between her mouth and my breast, it became clear that if I wanted her to have my milk (and this, I knew I needed), it would have to be pumped, squeezed, and wrung out of me


99 Problems

Not Necessary

August 28th, 2020 | by Teresa Yang

Early on I realized my dad was washing dishes without soap in the same sink where he oftentimes brushed his teeth, then storing them like wet sweaters in the unused, suspiciously moldy, dishwasher


Adoption Stories

Palindrome

August 25th, 2020 | by Jacqueline Ellis

On the new birth certificate, the adoptive parents’ names replace those of the child’s birth parents. There is a violence to this.


99 Problems

Parenting in Low Light

August 13th, 2020 | by Mimi Iimuro Van Ausdall

my vision was the least of my worries when I thought of bringing home two babies. That is how unaware of the extent of my blindness


Families

Against a White Background

July 30th, 2020 | by Jennifer Jordán Schaller

Strangers' questions imply that someone needs to keep watch over me, a Brown lady holding a white baby.



